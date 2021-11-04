SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley will introduce two bills aiming to reform the government’s response to wildfires, it was announced Thursday. The sponsored bills will also aim to provide equity for communities experiencing natural disasters.

Introduced to senate by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., the bills are called the FIRE Act and the Disaster Equity and Fairness Act. In a release sent in conjunction by Wyden and Merkley, the senators said the legislation would strengthen FEMA’s disaster preparations and response efforts and make federal disaster response more equitable for wildfire-impacted communities

“The climate crisis is not some distant threat. It's here and communities in Oregon and across the West are suffering its worst impacts with regular blazing infernos that destroy property and lives,” Wyden said. “Wildfires are natural disasters and should be treated as such and that means reforming our laws to ensure all Oregon communities are better protected from destruction and have all the resources they need for recovery.”

The FIRE Act would make several changes to the Stafford Act which governs FEMA. Changes include directing FEMA to pre-deploy aid during red flag warnings, improvements to how assistance relocates public infrastructure affected by fires, ensuring fair and equal assistance for tribal communities and tribal government and examining ways to speed up the FEMA process.

The second bill, the Disaster Equity and Fairness Act is described in the release as looking to ensure FEMA’s disaster preparedness and response efforts address the needs of underserved communities, emergency food and water needs following a disaster and the impact of consecutive disasters on communities.

“In Sept. 2020, I drove more than 600 miles across Oregon and never once broke free from the thick cloud of smoke blanketing our state,” said Merkley in the release. “I saw entire towns that had burned to the ground and spoke with families who had lost everything. Wildfires are some of the most catastrophic natural disasters we face and with climate chaos fueling larger and hotter fires, more and more communities are going to be facing direct impacts from wildfire disasters in the future. FEMA needs to be fully prepared and engaged in helping communities respond and recover from wildfires, and these bills are an important step in bringing FEMA up to speed with the reality of increasingly dangerous wildfire seasons.”

The senators said they are advocating for changes to the Stafford Act due to the current bill being geared toward hurricanes, tornadoes and floods without incorporating a detailed wildfire response.

Other co-sponsors of the two bills include U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. and Patty Murray, D-Wash. The bills were introduced in the House by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and are co-sponsored by Reps. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.