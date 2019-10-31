WARRENTON, OR (KPTV) – 4-wheel-drive enthusiasts teamed together to save a trucker stuck in the surf along the Oregon coast Wednesday.
The Clatsop County Sons of Beaches 4x4 club pulled the semi-truck out of the sand at Warrenton’s Sunset Beach.
Jay Pitman with club says the driver was from out of state and shocked by what happened to him.
“He was an on-the-road driver who wanted to take a picture of his vehicle on the west coast with the weather,” Pitman said. “It was a great day for a photo-op, but it went bad.”
Pitman says a local tow company was called out first, but the truck couldn’t handle driving out on the sand–so, Pitman and friend Ben Doney decided to help.
“Ah, he was panicked when I got out there, the water had gone around his tires,” Pitman said. “And after talking with him and getting him to calm down and informing him the only thing he had to worry about was getting his tires wet, because I know through my experiences and training of working with heavy equipment that it wasn’t going to be an issue getting him out.”
According to Pitman, the group helped the driver again when he got stuck on his way off the beach.
