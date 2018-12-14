YAMHILL,OR (KPTV) - Community is what keeps hope alive for many who have hit a challenging spot in life.
Fox 12’s Nick Krupke was in the Yamhill-Carlton High School gym on Friday where a former wrestler was honored in a championship way.
Once a tiger, always a tiger.
This was the first night back in the old 3A den for class of 2017 alum, Derek Blake, six months after a horrific accident.
Derek Blake was the namesake of Friday night’s big dual meet in the tiger den.
The YCHS alumni is on the long road to recovery after the lifelong grappler wrecked his motorcycle late last June.
Major brain injuries, liver damage and collapsed lungs caused the now 20-year-old to lose his ability to walk and talk.
“Tons of pouring in support from just this whole community. Through this whole event in the last six months has really been the thing that has helped us get through it,” Derek’s dad Jim said.
*Get off your back, Derek*…it’s a phrase used on the mats and now in life as the 2016 Oregon Greco-Roman national teamer is in the middle of an early round fight.
The family has created a GoFundMe page
“‘When you go through something like this it provides a unique experience to really see the best of people and we get to see that almost every day, we get to see the best of people,” Derek’s mother Ginger said.
Best of luck to the tigers for a great gesture for one of their own.
