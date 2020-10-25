Yamhill-Carlton HS seniors ‘Buckin’ to Texas’

YAMHILL, OR (KPTV) – Before the dust settles on their senior careers, in of course the wonkiest of years, Yamhill-Carlton Class of 2021 kids Aysia Turner and Cooper Cano are saddling up for the Junior World Championships in Fort Worth, and at the Yamhill Fairgrounds, they’ll be Buckin’ to Texas for the 4th Annual Invitational.
“We’re like brother and sister; we have been around each other our whole lives,” Cano said.
They have been buddies in boots from preschool to senior year.
“I love it! It’s so great to have someone to grow up with, and we still have many years together, hopefully too,” Turner said.
The pandemic hasn’t kept Cano off of his trusty pal, Twinkie.
“It’s nice. I don’t have to worry about COVID out here,” he said.
Nor Aysia from Smartie.
“I think it’s like a stress reliever for me,” she said.
While the 17-year-old Tiger senior can’t play volleyball, Turner is headed to the World Junior Finals in pole bending, helping hone her craft over the years at the fall fundraising round-up put on by Cano’s mom, the boss, Kim, during their time in high school with the Buckin’ to Texas Invitational.
“I think for the younger kids, it gives them the chance. It’s not as competitive as the bigger rodeos, but it gives them a chance to get into something similar,” Turner said.
“It’s grown tremendously. I think there are over 125 entries for this rodeo, last year we had 75, and the first year we had like 20, so it’s grown a huge amount,” Cooper said.
Turner is new to remote learning. Cano has been doing it for years, learning the ropes through his Dyslexia. He’ll soon be headed to Farrier School near Sacramento to horseshoe ahead of saddling up for cowboy school in Odessa, Texas, to weld together a new love for a different climate.
“No, oil and dirt, but I like that more than I like this. I don’t like rain and cold,” he said. “I’ll take the humidity over the cold.”
It has been a bitter year for Cano.
“I broke my leg, and then COVID hit really hard, so we didn’t have many rodeos,” he said.
Bored, broken, then busted as their house caught fire on Easter morning.
“Yeah, Mom made sure they got out. I grabbed that, my phone and my cowboy hat, a couple of cowboy hats,” Cano said.
Kim Cooper has worn many hats in raising her son, and the Buckin’ to Texas host is keeping promises to young cowpokes in the west in a time when kids have lost so much of what they love to do.
“If horses were taken away from me, I don’t know if I could really do that because horses mean so much to me,” Presley Doran said.
The 10-year-old with a big ‘ole shiny belt buckle is Ms. Doran, the reigning Buckin’ to Texas Champ in goat tying. Having Presley as a classmate must be a barrel of fun.
“Actually, they talk about it a lot. I always bring my horses in for show and tell, so It’s pretty cool,” Pressley said.
Presley dreams of making it big like Turner and Cano, both Tigers, headed to those World Junior Finals in Fort Worth. Cano will compete in saddle bronc and bareback riding.
Buckin’ to Texas kicks November 7 at 5:00, $5 a head, kids 6-and-under are free, and if you can bring in an unwrapped toy, you can spread some good joy for kids this holiday season for kids in need in Yamhill County.
Visit the Buckin’ to Texas Facebook page here and The Aaron Bowlby Toy Drive Facebook here.
