YAMHILL, OR (KPTV) – The Yamhill-Carlton Tigers made school history this year, but after an OSAA scheduling snafu last year, they’re pushing themselves to achieve even more.
Roaring out of the cage a 9-0, the Tigers are on the prowl in the 3A playoffs, with Saturday afternoon’s first-round tilt against Vale marking the school’s first postseason game in 13 years.
“This year’s group has really embraced the ‘prove it’ mantra and they have gotten after it,” said Brennon Mossholder, the team’s head coach.
This fall has been a ball of perfection for the Yamhill-Carlton kids, who registered their first undefeated regular season in school history.
“This year, we wanted to set a legacy,” said Jacob Jarvis, a senior WR/DB.
“Being here, growing up in this community, not being the most successful football community and turning that around,” Sam Dixson, a senior OL/DL, said. “Our head coach has had a really big part of that.”
This go-around in year four under Mossholder comes after looking back at the first winning season in Yamhill since 2007, but it was the adults who took the air out of the ball last November.
“I was mad,” said Jamie Garcia, a senior QB. “Just like the rest of the team. We were all mad. We were not happy.”
An error in computing a win instead of a forfeit elsewhere left the Tigers out of the 16th and final seed in the 3A playoffs.
“There wasn’t anything we could do about it at that point, so getting angry wasn’t going to be helpful in the situation,” Mossholder said.
By the time the OSAA learned of its miscalculation, it was already too late to change the brackets, and a proper apology is all the Tigers could pin to the wall.
“Our whole community kind of blew up,” Jarvis said, adding that he thinks with this season, they’ve gotten over it.
“In a way, as disappointed as I am for last year’s seniors not getting to participate in the playoffs, in a way, this whole ‘prove it’ mantra has come of this, and I think it has really helped propel us forward this year.”
The Tigers will host Vale for the playoff home game Saturday afternoon.
“It’s a night I dream of,” Dixson said. “It’s a night I live for. This atmosphere is beautiful, the crowd is insane. I love our community. It’s tight knit. It’s a special feeling.”
