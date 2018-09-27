Investigators said a woman who was found dead on the side of a Yamhill County road had fallen or jumped from a moving vehicle driven by her mother and died instantly.

Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry provided an update on the death investigation of 27-year-old Meighan Cordie on Thursday.

Joggers found Cordie’s body down an embankment near an onramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18 on Aug. 23.

Cordie was reported missing after having last been seen at a wedding in the Dayton area Aug. 18.

On Thursday, Berry said Cordie fought with her mother, 50-year-old Jennifer Weathers, as they left the wedding, because Weathers wanted to stay longer.

Berry said the information Weathers provided during the subsequent investigation was inconsistent with the evidence of the case. Her initial contact with law enforcement was the day after the wedding and Berry said she has not provided any further information to investigators since the end of August.

DA: doesn’t know why Meighan’s mother waited so long to report her missing when she likely witnessed what happened. Mom is not cooperating at this point. Meighan’s mother has been charged with DUII and reckless endangering. NOT charged in death. @fox12oregon https://t.co/TvZBcZORG0 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 27, 2018

Investigators determined Cordie had exited the vehicle driven by her mother once before her death, got back into the backseat of the SUV and continued fighting with her mother before, at some point, leaving the moving vehicle again.

Berry said Weathers did not reveal that Cordie had left the vehicle a second time or that she had fallen from the car.

Cordie’s 3-year-old daughter was also in the backseat at the time. The girl is now with her father.

Cordie’s death was ruled an accident. Berry said there was nothing to indicate she could have been pushed out of the vehicle. Instead, investigators determined she either jumped on purpose or accidentally unlatched the door, fell from the car and rolled down the embankment.

The speed of the car at that time is unknown, according to investigators.

The medical examiner determined her death was caused by aortic separation, immediate loss of blood pressure and bleeding out.

Berry said based on evidence and witness statements, Weathers had been drinking “significantly” at the wedding. She was cited Thursday on charges of DUII and reckless endangering.

Berry said while Weathers’ actions are hard to fathom, she is not facing charges specifically in connection with her daughter’s death.

A woman who helped in original search for Meighan was at today’s presser. She says when she spoke with Meighan’s mother back then, she kept changing her story and knew something wasn’t right. She’s frustrated mom isn’t being charged w hindering the investigation. @fox12oregon https://t.co/jY6LG8atnC — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) September 28, 2018

