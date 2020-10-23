YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating missing and endangered children.
The sheriff's office said Renee Brewster is believed to be with her four children - Callista, 9, Symphony, 6, Gabriella, 4, and Xavian, 1, - in Yamhill County or the surrounding area.
Renee was last seen driving a gold/champagne-colored 2009 GMC Yukon with Oregon license plate 565KTJ.
The sheriff's office said there is "significant reason" to believe the children are in danger, but did not provide any further details.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows the whereabouts of Renee or her children are asked to contact the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office at 503-434-7506 or 503-434-6500.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.