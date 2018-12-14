AMITY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a driver involved in a hit-and-run that happened in Amity Monday night.
The sheriff's office said a pedestrian was struck from behind on 5th Street, west of the City Park at around 5:30 p.m. The victim sustained a minor injury.
According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the vehicle got out momentarily, but then took off.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white or gray GMC Sierra or Chevy Silverado pickup, likely from the mid-1990's.
The sheriff's office said the driver was described as a male in his mid-teens. He was wearing a black snapback-style cap, blue pants, a dark jacket, and black/white/green Adidas shoes.
Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run, or knows the identity of the driver, is asked to contact Deputy Jody Ingham at inghamj@co.yamhill.or.us.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
