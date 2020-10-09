YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon firefighters continue to provide assistance as crews work to control wildfires in California, including a group of Yamhill County firefighters who stayed to protect an historic home.
The Yamhill County firefighters are part of six strike teams that have gone down to help from Oregon.
Earlier this week, the firefighters were assigned to protect an historic home in Napa Valley that was once used as a stagecoach stop.
According to Cal Fire, the task force of nine was the only team able to reach the home due to rough mountain roads. Their smaller engine was able to make it to the house, with Cal Fire using dozers to clear a spot for safety in case the Glass Fire ripped towards them and trapped them. The team worked for approximately 24 hours to clear brush and put hose lines down.
"We ended up getting delivered some sprinkler kits which we were very thankful for," Battalion Chief Christopher Burton, leader for Yamhill County Task Force, said. "The day was pretty much heavy duty work, getting in and putting in the plumbing that we needed to do to prepare for this ... in the wee hours of the morning it didn’t look so much like a buggy man, it looked like we actually might be able to do this."
From above, air tankers and helicopters worked to try to build a line to stop the flames that were headed their way.
In the end, crews were able to save the historic home.
On Friday, those firefighters were sent to yet another fire in California, with Cal Fire saying they are grateful for the help.
