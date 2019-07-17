PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Yamhill County photographer is being charged with child pornography on Wednesday.
The District of Oregon U.S. Attorney's Office announced that Robert Arnold Koester, 52, a photographer from Yamhill County has been charged with six counts of production of child pornography.
Beginning in Jan. 2015, Koester is alleged to have knowingly coerced six minor victims in Oregon to engage in sexually explicit conduct.
Officials said Koester is a suspected serial sexual predator who took nude photos of models and is alleged to have sexually assaulted many of these models, some of whom are minors, according to the attorney’s office.
Koester, also known as Bert Kay, Rhake Winter, and Qitooly, has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts since 1994, continuing until his initial arrest in Carlsbad, California, on Nov. 13, 2018.
On Nov. 15, 2018, Koester was charged in San Diego County Superior Court with six felony counts involving sex crimes against minors.
Later, 35 additional related state charges were added.
On Feb. 6, 2019, Koester was charged with 32 related felony charges in Yamhill Co.
On March 7, Koester was charged in a two-count criminal information with production of child pornography by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of California.
If you have information about this ongoing investigation or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Koester, the FBI requests that you complete an online questionnaire. Information and tips from the public may also be submitted confidentially via email to modelcase@fbi.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.