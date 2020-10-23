YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office says four missing child believed to be in danger have been found safe.
The sheriff's office reported Friday morning that deputies were looking for Renee Brewster who was believed to be with her four children in Yamhill County or the surrounding area.
The sheriff's office said there was "significant reason" to believe the children were in danger, but did not provide any further details.
At around 12:11 p.m., the sheriff's office said all were located safe and are no longer of interest.
No further details were released.
(1) comment
The mother and kids have been found..safe. Thanks KOIN NEWS.
