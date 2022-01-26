YAMHILL Co., Ore (KPTV) - A Yamhill County Commissioner is on a quest to make controversial changes to COVID-related information shared on the county’s department of Health and Human Services webpage.
Commissioner Mary Starrett told Fox 12 on Wednesday that she doesn’t believe that COVID vaccines are safe nor effective and she wants that language taken off the health department’s website sharing COVID and COVID vaccine information.
Starrett said she is interested in using her authority as a commissioner to thwart the department’s ability to renew its status as an accredited member of the Public Health Accreditation Board.
The Yamhill County Health and Services Department has been part of the organization for years but needs a letter from commissioners to renew its accreditation status.
Starrett said she wants county public health leaders to provide more information about the adverse side effects and injuries that can follow a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority maintain that vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective and can prevent people from developing serious illness from COVID-19 or even dying from the disease.
Yamhill County’s current COVID information comes from the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority.
State data shows that nearly 70 percent of people aged five and up in Yamhilll County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
But Starrett said politics has gotten in the way of sharing other important data that paint the whole picture of the effectiveness and safety of vaccines and risk of the virus.
“I would like to see that we’re giving that balanced information on the website, removing such things as the vaccines are safe and effective and that it reduces the spread of the virus in our community, and we know that’s not true now just looking at the breakthrough data,” Starrett said.
“It’s a question of giving more people information. It’s not about being anti-vax it’s about being pro-information,” Starrett added.
As for withholding a letter of support for accreditation, it appears the move is not only unusual, but symbolic.
The Oregon Coalition of Local Health Officials told Fox 12 that accreditation isn’t necessary for the function of county health departments and only about half of Oregon counties have them.
Fox 12 also spoke with an Oregon group that advocates for COVID-19 vaccines.
Jake Weigler, the director of Our Shot Oregon said it’s dangerous for public officials, like commissioners to spread misinformation about COVID and vaccines.
“We know whether it’s vaccinations or masks, what one person does affects all of us and we all need to be working together to end this pandemic and they only way to do that is if we all accept the science and do what we have to do,” Weigler said.
So far, Yamhill County Health and Human Services has not made any changes to its COVID-19 page and it does encourage people to get vaccinated.
There will be a Yamhill County Commissioners Board meeting tomorrow to discuss Commissioner Starrett’s demands.
Fox 12 reached out to the director for Yamhill County Health and Human Services for comment but did not hear back from Lindsey Manfrin.