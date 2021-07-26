YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a teenage boy who is considered missing and endangered.
Skyler Ray Fowler, 16, was first reported as a runaway on July 20, according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen at his home in Grand Ronde by his family. The sheriff's office said his family suspects he may have taken a bus to Seattle. He is also known to frequent the Corvallis, Gresham and Portland areas.
Fowler is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair that may be a little shorter than the picture provided. He has a heartbeat tattoo on his upper arm and another tattoo on his leg that says "Tom and Deb." The sheriff's office said he normally wears jeans and T-shirts.
Anyone with information about Fowler's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact the sheriff's office business line at 503-434-7506 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-434-6500. Please reference case number 21-2209.
