YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man is facing multiple counts of sex abuse following an investigation, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office.
The investigation began on Friday after the Special Investigations Unit received a cyber tip from the Oregon Department of Justice about suspected sex abuse.
The sheriff's office said the abuse was reportedly occurring in the 400 block of East Main Street.
A search warrant was executed at a home on East Main Street during the investigation. Deputies located and detained Jacob Vernon Olive inside the home.
The sheriff's office said digital and other evidence supporting sex abuse charges was located and seized.
Olive was booked into the Yamhill County Jail on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and five counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
His bail is set at $500,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
I truly can't believe how many pervs are in Oregon.
