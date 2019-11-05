CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – The Cannon Beach City Council was expected to vote Tuesday night on changing a local ordinance that would, in part, require horses to wear a type of diaper while walking around town.
The ordinance has to do with the way the animals can use the beach and different places in the city, with the proposed revision defining where horses are allowed and requiring they wear a type of diaper while walking around town.
Leaders say the change is being proposed because there’s concern about horse manure getting into the storm drain system.
If the update to the city ordinance passes, horses would not be allowed in city parks or parking lots. They also wouldn’t be allowed on public roads or the beach.
The revised ordinance would also mean that any horse out-and-about must wear a bucket to catch the animal’s waste.
FOX 12 Tuesday spoke with the owner of an area business that offers horseback rides. The owner said she doesn’t think the new rules–specifically the diapers–would be possible for her horses.
“Having the diapers on the horse sounds like a great idea, but there’s a lot that goes into training a horse to do the diapers, I don’t believe my horses will accept it,” Carmen Swigart, owner of Sea Ranch Resort and Stables, said. “Horses are very picky, very unique, you have to teach them to accept things, they won’t accept it just like that.”
The changes to the ordinance were proposed to city councilmembers during Tuesday night’s meeting. If councilmembers vote and it’s unanimous, the revised ordinance would be adopted and go into effect in 30 days; if not, Tuesday night’s proposal would just be the first reading.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.