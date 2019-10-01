PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Exactly one year from now, your regular Oregon driver’s license won’t be enough to get you through airport security.
Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, the TSA will require you to have a Real ID license or another approved form of identification to board a plane.
Oregon is one of the last states to offer a Real ID and plans to start doing so in July 2020, only three months ahead of the TSA changes.
So, what should you do?
Experts with the Oregon DMV say the best course of action if you travel by air is to get a passport or passport card. You can apply for one now, which means you can avoid the rush next summer, and those documents will be accepted at TSA checkpoints in lieu of a Real ID.
If you don’t travel by air, you don’t need to do a thing; your regular license will still work just fine.
“The driver’s license you have today, the ID card you have today issued by Oregon, nothing changes," Tom McClellan, DMV administrator for ODOT, said. "It [will] still [be] accepted for the same purposes it’s accepted for today – except for at airports to get through security."
So, what is Real ID?
The Real ID Act is a national law that was passed after 9/11 to establish national standards for state-issued ID cards. The idea is to protect the integrity of your identity and enhance security by cutting down on fakes.
“Which is something that’s really important to us because we need to establish the identity of our travelers, because unfortunately, there are some bad people that travel at times and we want to know who it is that’s traveling,” said Stephen Taber, the federal security director for TSA.
To learn more about the requirements and which option is best for you, visit www.oregon.gov/RealID.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
