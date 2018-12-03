CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County high school student was arrested Monday for allegedly threatening other students over social media.
Deputies say the 14-year-old made threats against students and Hockinson High School.
The teen was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility for making threats to bomb or injure property, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the situation as a direct result of student involvement. No other details were immediately released.
