BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Battle Ground police have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a six-day crime spree they say involved at least 17 victims.
The crimes occurred in and around Battle Ground and included car prowls, thefts and burglaries, according to law enforcement.
Officers say at least 20 vehicles were prowled and at least four were stolen. They report stolen debit/credit cards were used at least eight times.
Sabrina Marie Cox was lodged at the Clark County Jail in connection with the crimes after Battle Ground police say they received tips, videos, photos and information from many citizens and area businesses.
Cox is facing charges of robbery in the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of theft in the second degree, twelve counts of vehicle prowling in the second degree, and eight counts of theft in the third degree.
