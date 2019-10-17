BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A little girl battling cancer got a surprise shopping spree Thursday.
4-year-old Sasha and her family scoured the aisles of the Burlington store in Beaverton for toys, clothes and other items. Sasha was diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago, and since then, she has been going through treatment.
This year, Sasha is a Light the Night honoree, recognizing those battling cancer.
At the Burlington store Wednesday, Sasha got to pick out her own gifts.
“It’s been really fun to watch her literally running around in here, picking things out, it’s pretty neat,” Randi, Sasha’s mom, said.
Sasha’s family says she always has a positive attitude, despite her illness. She will finish up her treatment in December.
The shopping spree Thursday was part of a joint initiative with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
