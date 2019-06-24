WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies in Washington County are trying to track down a pair of attackers that targeted a 15-year-old boy.
According to deputies, the teen was near Jesuit High School just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies say the attackers beat him, took his backpack and then drove off.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor and volunteer with Washington County Sheriff's Office, who says he’s distraught.
“This is pretty close to home… it’s a quiet neighborhood, we have a lot of nice neighbors, so this is disturbing,” said Mike Smith.
Investigators have a limited description of the suspects.
If you know anything, please call Washington County deputies.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.