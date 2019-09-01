MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a 5-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle in Marion County on Saturday night.
At about 9:20 p.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a boy had been struck by a vehicle while at a large gathering on a rural property in the 10600 block of Monitor-McKee Road Northeast.
Emergency responders arrived and tried to resuscitate the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say the involved driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
They say at this time it doesn’t appear that alcohol was a contributing factor.
Deputies say this is still an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
