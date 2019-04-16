WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 4-year-old boy fell from a window of a duplex in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The child fell from the second-story window near Northwest Springville Road and Northwest 160th Avenue, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene just before 5 p.m. to find the boy had landed on a concrete patio.

Deputies say the 4-year-old pushed the screen out of the window. 

The child’s condition was not immediately clear. Authorities said a LifeFlight helicopter landed in a field near Springville Elementary School.

He was transported to a Portland area hospital for further evaluation. The extent and seriousness of his injuries is unknown at this time, according to crews.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.