WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 4-year-old boy fell from a window of a duplex in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The child fell from the second-story window near Northwest Springville Road and Northwest 160th Avenue, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
Firefighters say they arrived on the scene just before 5 p.m. to find the boy had landed on a concrete patio.
Deputies say the 4-year-old pushed the screen out of the window.
The child’s condition was not immediately clear. Authorities said a LifeFlight helicopter landed in a field near Springville Elementary School.
He was transported to a Portland area hospital for further evaluation. The extent and seriousness of his injuries is unknown at this time, according to crews.
BREAKING: @WCSOOregon says a four-year-old fell out of the second-story window in a Bethany home after pushing the screen out. The child has been Life Flighted but we do not know their status. Here’s the neighbor, a dad himself, who saw the entire event unfold. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/snxtSAlL6w— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) April 17, 2019
