TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A Tigard teen who was reported missing Thursday evening has been found safe, according to police.
Police were looking for 16-year-old Daniel Hwang. They said he was known to frequent the area around Progress Ridge Center and Barrows Lake.
Police said Hwang was located overnight when an employee at a restaurant at Murray Scholls Plaza spotted him and called police.
Officers arrived to the scene and took Hwang into protective custody.
No other details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
