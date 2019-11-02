12-year-old boy reported missing from Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV)—Vancouver police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing from his Vancouver residence.
Nash Modin was last seen at home on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. Police said all the locations he may have gone have already been checked. They believe he is traveling on foot.
Police described Nash as a white male, 5’3” tall, 95 pounds, with sandy-brown hair. He was wearing a green t-shirt, tan corduroy pants and gray Nike shoes.
Nash has no cell phone or communication devices with him. His family said he should not have any social media accounts.
Police advise you to call 911 if you see him or have any information on his whereabouts.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.