8-year-old boy’s dirt bike returned after being stolen in Banks

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – A little boy has his dirt bike back after it was stolen from a friend’s house in Banks over the weekend, his mother says.
8-year-old Devin Card and his family live in Ridgefield and store the bike on their friend’s property. The family asked for help finding the green Kawasaki bike earlier this week and said they were desperate to get it back after someone broke the lock and stole it.
“I can do huge jumps and stunts,” Devin said. “My dreams are to race and get better and become a racing champion.”
Devin’s mom called FOX 12 Wednesday evening and said she received a call from a blocked number telling her where to find the bike on a dirt road in Vernonia.
An exciting update! Devin Card, the 8yo whose dirt bike was stolen, just got it back! His mom said a blocked number called her today and told her where to find it. It was on a dirt road in Vernonia. They have no idea who called or took it, but they’re so excited to have it back! pic.twitter.com/k7XFkH1XXD— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 7, 2019
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office earlier said it didn’t have any leads as to who stole Devin’s bike.
Devin is a video messages Wednesday night said he was thankful for everyone who pitched in and helped him find his bike.
“I appreciate all the support,” Devin said.
Devin’s mom says her son has Tourette syndrome, which causes him to twitch and fidget sometimes. She said riding his bike helps him like nothing else.
“When I’ve been riding my dirt bike, I haven’t been twitching because it makes me calmer,” Devin said.
According to Devin's mom, Hillsboro Motorsports is performing a free safety inspection on the bike before Devin rides it again.
