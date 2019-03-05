8-year-old boy’s dirt bike stolen over the weekend in Banks

RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – A little boy in Ridgefield is heartbroken after someone stole his dirt bike over the weekend.
8-year-old Devin Card lives in Ridgefield but keeps his dirt bike at a friend’s house in Banks, Oregon.
That’s where it was stolen over the weekend. Now, he and his family are desperate to get it back.
Cell phone video shows Devin doing his absolute favorite thing: riding his dirt bike.
“I can do huge jumps and stunts,” Devin said. “My dreams are to race and get better and become a racing champion.”
He’d wanted the brand new Kawasaki bike for so long, and then finally this past Christmas, it was right there next to the tree.
“I was so happy,” Devin said. “I’m just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh I finally got it’ and then my heart just raised and made me super happy.”
He rides on a farm in Banks and that’s where he keeps his bike at a friend’s house. But over the weekend – sometime before mid-morning Sunday – someone broke the lock and stole it.
Nothing makes 8-year-old Devin Card happier than his dirt bike that he got for Christmas. But over the weekend it was stolen in Banks, Oregon. @WCSOOregon doesn’t have any leads yet. Now his family is hoping someone can help track it down. pic.twitter.com/AIzLIBfq9c— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) March 6, 2019
“My heart broke,” said Devin.
It’s so important to him because it’s more than just a fun toy.
Devin’s mom, who didn’t want to go on camera, tells FOX 12 Devin has Tourette syndrome. It causes him to twitch and fidget sometimes, and she says riding his bike helps him like nothing else.
“When I’ve been riding my dirt bike, I haven’t been twitching because it makes me calmer,” Devin said.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have any leads as to who stole Devin’s bike, so his mom took to Facebook, hoping someone can track it down.
The post has been shared hundreds of times and it even includes a plea for help from Devin.
Now, he looks through old pictures and videos, hoping he can soon get back to what he loves.
These bikes cost thousands of dollars. Devin’s mom started a GoFundMe page for a new dirt bike just in case the old one isn't found.
Meanwhile, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.
