CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 14-year-old boy who drowned Tuesday evening at Lacamas Lake.
Anthony T. Huynh, of Vancouver, had been jumping off a walking bridge with friends and did not resurface, according to Camas police. Huynh's friends called 911 just after 6 p.m.
Divers from Multnomah and Clark counties entered the water just after 9 p.m. and found the teen’s body in about 10 minutes.
The medical examiner’s office Wednesday ruled the death an accident. Huynh’s family has been notified. No additional information was released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.