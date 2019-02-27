PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 15-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the death of another teen whose body was found in a Motel 6 last December.
15-year-old Jerimiah Hannon on Tuesday was indicted on charges including murder and robbery.
FOX 12 is identifying Hannon because those are Measure 11 charges.
According to court documents, Hannon is charged with trying to rob 18-year-old Ian Olson before killing him. Olson was found shot to death in a Motel 6 room on Northeast Holladay Street on Dec. 21.
Hannon was arrested in January and charged with assault after police say he and another teen beat a man on a MAX train. That victim, identified as Robert Valentino, says he was attacked after asking the teens to turn down their music.
Valentino says he asked them politely to turn it down, but instead, one of the teens ended up turning the music on louder.
Valentino says he got annoyed and confronted the teens, evening grabbing the speaker away from them, when one teen started shoving it in his face. He says after that he was attacked without warning.
“Someone hit me on my left side, and then at the same time, someone hit me on my right side and I think that’s pretty much where everything broke,” Valentino said. “That’s when I turned my back and they all started punching me in the back and they’re trying to get to my head.”
