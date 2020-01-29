CLACKAMAS COUTY, OR (KPTV) - A teenage driver died after crashing into a tree in the Beavercreek area Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.
The 16-year-old was driving a 2014 Volkswagen sedan when he veered off Henrici Road and hit a tree near South Athens Drive.
Investigators say Charlie Brennan, a junior at Oregon City High School, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Brennan was headed southwest on the Henrici Road when the crash occurred, according to police, who say speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Henrici Road was closed while law enforcement was on scene. The road has since reopened.
The Oregon City School District released a statement on Brennan’s death later Wednesday afternoon.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share information about a tragic auto accident involving one of our students. Charlie Brennan, a junior, died at the scene of a single car accident this morning. Charlie was a friendly and active part of the OCHS family. Before the information was publicly released, news spread throughout the school and online. To support students and staff we had additional counseling and other staff at the school today.
This is a devastating day and I want each of us to do our best to take care of ourselves and our kids. We will continue to provide additional support, including counseling, to students and staff tomorrow.
Family conferences will be held as scheduled tonight from 4:30-8:00 p.m. However, some staff may not be unable to participate tonight under the circumstances. We appreciate your understanding.
We will share any available details regarding events held in Charlie’s memory. Our thoughts go out to the Brennan family and everyone in the community affected by this tragedy."
The school district will have counselors available to students as needed.
