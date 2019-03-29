19-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Camas

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver man died after he crashed while riding a motorcycle late Friday night, according to the Camas Police Department.
The crash occurred in the 700 block of Northwest Lake Road, according to police. Police and fire authorities say they found the 19-year-old man dead upon arrival.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but authorities say speed appears to be a factor.
The Camas Police Department is being assisted in their investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
Police Friday night said Northwest Lake Road between Lacamas Lane and Lacamas Drive was expected to be closed for several hours.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
