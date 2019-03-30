An 18-year-old driver was arrested after deputies say they caused a crash that killed a woman.
Washington County Deputies say they were called to the crash in the 19100 block of SW Pacific Highway near the city of Sherwood around 3:45 pm on Saturday.
They say a man driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer exited a parking lot of a business and turned south onto SW Pacific Highway.
The driver then quickly moved from the right lane into the left lane, into the path of a 2005 Ford F350 truck.
The impact between the two vehicles sent the truck into the median, where it rolled several times.
The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
A passenger in the truck, 47-year-old Lorraine Wheeler, died at the scene.
The driver of the Mitsubishi, was identified as 18-year-old Roger Bayard.
He faces Manslaughter, DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, and Assault charges.
The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded and is leading the investigation.
The southbound lanes of SW Pacific Highway have been closed for many hours as they investigate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
