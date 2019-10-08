PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested an 18-year-old in an attempted murder investigation.
The shooting occurred June 19 just after 1:30 a.m. near the 8100 block of Southeast Woodward Street, according to police.
Gunfire during the shooting hit two occupied apartments and two vehicles, law enforcement says. No one was hurt.
Treyvon Harrison, of Vancouver, was arrested Tuesday and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a vehicle, and elude. Harrison is also facing three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle in connection with an unrelated incident at the Sorrento Bluff Apartments in Beaverton, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
According to officers, Harrison turned himself in to Beaverton police Oct. 8 after breaking into several cars at the apartment complex. Police say a victim previously provided officers with a picture of Harrison.
Harrison was cited in Beaverton Municipal Court before being taken to Multnomah County Jail by Portland police.
