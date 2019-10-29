7-year-old flown to Portland hospital after getting hit while riding bike in Keizer crosswalk

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit a 7-year-old boy riding a bike in Keizer Tuesday evening, sending the child to the hospital with a head injury, according to police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Sam Orcutt Way Northeast and River Road North just before 5 p.m.
The driver, a 30-year-old woman, hit the child while driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, the Keizer Police Department says.
The woman was turning south on River Road North from Sam Orcutt Way Northeast and hit the boy while he was crossing the street in a crosswalk, according to police.
The boy was treated at the scene, taken to Salem Health, and then flown to Legacy Emanuel in Portland for further treatment.
The driver remained on scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators. No additional information was immediately released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Martin Powell at 503-390-3713.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
