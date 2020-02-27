PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - If you hear the engines revving at the Moda Center this weekend, it’s because Monster Jam is in town – but before those shows kick off, there was a very special reveal on Thursday for a local boy.
Brantley Volpel became an honorary Monster Jam driver, which is a huge deal for any fan, but this one is just 5 years old.
Most little boys like trucks, but Volpel loves big trucks. When it comes to monster trucks, Grave Digger is his favorite. On Thursday, he got to check it out for himself, alongside Monster Jam driver Branson Vinson.
“What do you think about these tires? Huge, ain’t they?” Vinson said.
The little boy agreed. He has wheels of his own–albeit much smaller–but the story behind those isn’t so fun.
Volpel is living with spina bifida and is in a wheelchair because he’s paralyzed from the rib cage down. In his five years, he’s had more than 10 surgeries.
Which is why the surprise he got Thursday was so special – a monster truck costume that fits over his wheelchair.
“Wow!” Volpel said, when he saw it. “Awesome! Am I going to drive that?”
His chair rolls right into the driver’s seat, and he took his first few laps in front of the FOX 12 camera.
It was a moment made possible thanks to a partnership between Monster Jam and Magic Wheelchair, a local nonprofit that was founded by a Keizer family a few years ago.
The mission is to make epic costumes for children in wheelchairs to help them forget their limitations and live like any other child. Hundreds of costumes have been made so far for children all over the country.
“It’s a powerful thing," Scottie Foertmeyer, of Magic Wheelchair, said. "It lights up all their faces. It’s great. It’s always different, but it’s always powerful. To me, it’s about changing the social dynamic and really giving kids the sense of self-esteem.”
Volpel always has a smile on his face, but thanks to this partnership, that smile grew a little bigger. He also got a Monster Jam swag bag and will be coming to the pit party and the show at the Moda Center this weekend.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.