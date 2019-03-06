VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 14-year-old girl helped get her family to safety after a Vancouver home caught fire early Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Fire crews responded to a home in the 9000 block of Northeast 91st Street at around 4:46 a.m. after a 14-year-old girl called 911 to report a fire.
"I saw a whole bunch of smoke in our house, and my vision wasn't clear and it was really difficult to breath," Jenny Neang told FOX 12.
Jenny says she was asleep along with her mom, 11-year-old brother, and grandmother when fire and heavy smoke filled the front half of their home.
"I was like yelling, 'where is everybody?' and 'get out of the house,'" said Jenny.
Jenny, her mother and grandmother escaped through the back and ran to the front of the home, but realized her brother wasn't with them.
"On the phone with 911 at the time also, and they were like, 'find a way to have some way of letting him know to get out,'" Jenny said. "So I grabbed a rock and broke the window to assure him that, 'hey, you need to get out of the house.'"
Jenny says she's not sure who, but someone helped get her brother out.
FOX 12 learned that Jenny's mom suffered burns on her arm and some smoke inhalation. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor who said her dog alerted her to the fire.
"He did his usual barking at something, and he wouldn't stop, so it made me lean up in the recliner. I heard a bang before I leaned up, and I thought, 'It's a car door, stop!' And I leaned up because he wouldn't stop, and I could see out my window right across the curtains were on fire, and that's when we went into action. I yelled for my husband, 'The neighbor's house is on fire.' He called 911," said Patti Busch."
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. A fire investigator has responded to the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
