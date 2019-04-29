PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit a 6-year-old girl Monday evening in southeast Portland, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The girl, a pedestrian, was rushed to OHSU with what first responders say are minor injuries. Witnesses told fire authorities the girl was thrown several feet by the impact of the collision.
No additional information was immediately available for release, including what might have caused the driver to hit the girl.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
