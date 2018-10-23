COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A 65-year-old Kelso man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for allegedly trying to lure a minor for sex.
Authorities say Donald Lee Hogan will also have to register as a sex offender.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation earlier this year when a father contacted Hillsboro police after he discovered Hogan was chatting with his 6-year-old daughter on social media.
The father said Hogan was trying to lure his daughter to meet for sex.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hogan was told the girl was 13 years old.
Detectives took over the conversation and say Hogan sent sexually explicit photos of himself, believing he was sending them to the girl.
He also allegedly described in detail what kind of sex he wanted to have with her and gave direction on how to get from Hillsboro to the Kelso bus station.
Detectives arrested Hogan when he showed up at the bus station to meet the girl he believed to be 13 years old and later served a search warrant at his home. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives recovered several sex toys and lingerie that could fit a child.
Hogan was lodged in the Cowlitz County Jail and pleaded guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes in August.
In court Tuesday, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. He will also serve three years of post-prison supervision and will have to register as a sex offender.
