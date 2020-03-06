PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A World War II veteran and former prisoner of war is celebrated his 103rd birthday in Portland on Friday, all before lacing up his running shoes for the annual Shamrock Stride.
Friends and family of Patrick Young, a resident at at Northwest Place, gave him lots of big hugs while ringing in his birthday on Friday.
At 103 years old, Young says he stays young at heart by being physically active every day. In fact, he takes part in many walking events, and will be participating in the Shamrock Stride next weekend.
Back in 2011, Young earned the prestigious title of Portland’s healthiest 90 year old.
Happy news! Happy 103rd Birthday to this legend, Patrick Young. He’s a WWII Veteran & a former prisoner of war. Young loves to walk & says that’s the key to living a long life! He’s about to lace up his shoes yet again for the 4-mile Shamrock Stride in Portland💚 #fox12 #portland pic.twitter.com/7ofSW49NSG— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 7, 2020
“I don’t know what to say, I think it's wonderful, thank you all for coming!” Young said. “All the people who’ve asked me how I’ve reached this age, I said there's only one thing, where there's a will, there's a way.”
Young has led a storied life. He was born in Shanghai in 1917. He joined the British Royal Navy and was stationed in Hong Kong until World War II, where he was taken captive and held as a prisoner of war for almost four years.
