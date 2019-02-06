PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman in southeast Portland last month, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
Matthew Lee Fennern, 27, was charged on Tuesday with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault and first-degree rape.
The district attorney's office said Fennern was arrested Friday night following an investigation that began on Jan. 25.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Madison Street after a man approached a delivery driver and reported that he had been attacked.
According to the district attorney's office, the man told police that he and his girlfriend were kidnapped, tied up and had duct tape place over their mouths. The man also reported that he was stabbed in the throat, and both victims reported that the woman was raped.
The alleged rape and assaults reportedly happened inside a tent in the area of SE 93rd Avenue and SE Salmon Street.
The district attorney's office said Fennern allegedly told the victims he would kill them if they called police.
According to the district attorney's office, both victims said there was two male suspects and a female suspect.
The case remains under investigation and no other information has been released at this time.
