OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge after a crash killed one person in Oregon City Tuesday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of South Beavercreek Road and South Henrici Road.
When deputies arrived to the scene, they found one of the vehicles fully engulfed in flames.
The sheriff's office said deputies performed CPR on the driver of one of the vehicles, but they were unable to save them. The identify of that person has not been released.
The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Douglas M. McCann, 20, of Oregon City, was arrested following the crash investigation.
McCann was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the crash and are looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information about the crash, or who may have seen McCann on Tuesday, is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or leave an online tip at: https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Please reference case number 18-25192.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.