WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run rollover crash that injured a man and three kids near Sherwood Saturday night.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Highway 99 near Southwest Chapman Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Manuel Naim Lujan-Rivera, of St. Paul, was lodged at the Washington County Jail and is facing several charges, including assault in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, failure to perform the duties of a driver, and driving while suspended.
Lujan-Rivera was arrested Monday after witnesses provided information to deputies that allowed them to track down the vehicle that drove Lujan-Rivera from the scene to a farm in St. Paul, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies over the weekend said the collision occurred after a 1993 Ford Ranger waiting to turn from a crossover in the middle of Highway 99 pulled out in front of a 2003 Mazda 3, which was driving south. The Ford then hit the Mazda, which forced it off the road; the Mazda rolled and came to rest on its side.
The driver of the Mazda, Nathan Ferrell, was driving his two daughters and their friend Saturday night. All four people inside the Mazda were taken to a local hospital and are doing okay now.
