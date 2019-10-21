COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A pedestrian died Monday after getting hit by a driver in Cowlitz County earlier this month, Washington State Patrol says.
Mohamed A. Farah, 23, was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after the collision Oct. 2. off northbound I-5 near Kalama River Road.
According to WSP, the driver was taking exit 32 to Kalama River Road in a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup. Farah was crossing the off-ramp from the right to the left and was hit around 1:19 a.m., WSP says.
The driver is not facing charges.
