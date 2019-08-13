PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a 23-year-old man following a deadly crash that occurred in southeast Portland Monday morning.
Zodiac Power Clark is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 3:46 a.m. in the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue.
One driver, a woman, was taken to an area hospital where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said the victim has not been identified as her family is still being notified.
Clark is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
