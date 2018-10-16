PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An 82-year-old man hit by a car in southeast Portland last week died at an area hospital.
Portland police say Charles A. McCarthy, of Portland, was hit near the intersection of East Burnside Street and Southeast 55th Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Responding officers say they found the injured pedestrian lying in the road.
McCarthy was rushed to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries and died later that evening, according to police.
Investigators believe McCarthy was trying to walk across East Burnside Street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car turning off Southeast 55th Avenue.
The driver is cooperating, according to police. There have been no arrests or citations.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Major Crash Team Investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or garrett.dow@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
