DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) - A young man in Damascus is making it his mission to pick up trash from the Clackamas River.
20-year-old Michael Walker can be found every week along the Clackamas River.
Floating from Barton Park to the Carver Boat Ramp, Walker picks up what others leave behind.
Most of the time it's beer bottles, fishing lures, and other kinds of garbage. Sometimes it's treasure.
"Found a couple wallets," said Walker. "I once found a $50 bill just floating in the water."
FOX 12 was first introduced to Walker last year when a Clackamas County Sheriff's deputy posted about him on Twitter.
HUGE shout-out to Michael!! He lives along the river and is 'sickened' by garbage left behind by floaters. So much so that he routinely floats himself and collects garbage along the way. Our deputies 'caught' him and his haul last night. We need more like you Michael THANK YOU pic.twitter.com/RV0hLgtcKQ— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) August 15, 2018
Since then, he's received some big recognition, donations of supplies, and more people willing to help.
Walker says it's made a big difference - but there is still a lot of work to do.
He doesn't get paid for his hours out on the river. In fact, it's a project he puts money into from buying more rafts and fixing the ones that pop.
"I punched a hole in my boat, so now I've got to repair that," said Walker.
But his heart is genuinely in it, and after all this time, he's still out on the river every week cleaning up the water that is in his backyard.
"I do it because I care about the river," Walker told FOX 12.
That dedication is why Walker is the latest recipient of the FOX 12 Be The Change award.
Walker's father says he couldn't be prouder.
"He does it on his own. He doesn't do it for any recognition, and I think that's what's cool," said Ward Walker.
Anyone who would like to help along the Clackamas River can join a big event coming up on Sept. 8. It's called "Down The River Clean Up," and you can register online: http://clackamasriver.org/events/down-the-river-cleanup/.
To nominate a person or group deserving of the Be the Change award, please go to KPTV.com/BeTheChange.
