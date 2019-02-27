DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –The United States Coast Guard Wednesday helped rescue a 73-year-old man who had been stranded in the snow for several days near Drain, Oregon.
Lloyd Cline, a watchman working as a security watch for Double S Logging, was stranded in the Elk Cree area off Upper Smith River Road after a recent snow storm in the area blocked road and supply access, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Rescue efforts were attempted Monday and Tuesday, but rescuers weren’t able to reach Cline due to hazards and severe weather, the sheriff’s office says. Air assets also weren’t able to reach Cline due to limited visibility and heavy snow falling.
A brief break in the weather Wednesday provided a window for a helicopter rescue attempt. Oregon State Search and Rescue along with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management coordinated the rescue with the U.S. Coast Guard station in North Bend.
Cline after being rescued was hospitalized for treatment of hypothermia, the Coast Guard says.
