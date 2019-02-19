PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man with a felony warrant was arrested Monday night after he fled from police in southeast Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct said Mohamed Hassan Ali fled from patrol officers and was tracked by K-9 Rookie and his handler Officer Hilsenteger to a home in the 9700 block of Southeast Ankeny.
Police said officers used a remote camera attached to K-9 Rookie to safely search the area for the Ali.
Great teamwork this evening between patrol and K9 divisions. Person with a felony warrant fled on foot from patrol. K9 "Rookie" and Ofcr Hilsenteger tracked the suspect to a residence in the 9700 blk of SE Ankeny. pic.twitter.com/RgaMO8MzTt— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 19, 2019
Ali was located and arrested without incident at around 11:38 p.m. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for the felony warrant.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.