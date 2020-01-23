50-year-old motorcyclist who died in NE Portland crash identified

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in northeast Portland last week.
According to police, speed appeared to be a “key contributing factor” in the crash on Jan. 18 near Northeast 65th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.
Eugene Waldrupe, 50, of Gresham, was riding east on Sandy Boulevard when he collided with a Honda CRV, according to investigators. The Honda was headed north on Northeast 65th Avenue when Waldrupe hit the driver’s side door, investigators said.
Police said the impact occurred in the westbound lanes of Sandy Boulevard, suggesting Waldrupe was riding against traffic. Witnesses said Waldrupe was trying to pass vehicles in the oncoming lane of travel.
Waldrupe after the crash was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the Honda was not hurt and cooperated with the investigation. No arrests or citations were issued.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
