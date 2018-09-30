VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police on Sunday are investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Police say an 18-year-old was walking when she was hit by a vehicle near East Mill Plain Boulevard and North Morrison Road at about 4 p.m.
The teenager did not survive her injuries. Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating.
East Mill Plain both eastbound and westbound has been closed at Morrison, and North Morrison has been closed northbound and southbound while officer investigate.
Police said drivers in the area should be prepared for detours for several hours.
No further information was released.
