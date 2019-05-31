(KPTV) - An 85-year-old Portland based company announced that it will reduce its workforce by 40 percent at its Forest Grove sawmill resulting in the loss of 60 family-wage jobs.
The owner of Stimson Lumber, Andrew Miller, said that the rising cost of doing business in Oregon has forced it to shift operations to Idaho and Montana.
"Stimson Lumber has over a hundred years of history in Oregon, providing family-wage jobs, investing in local communities and adding to the culture of our state," Miller stated. "It breaks my heart that due to the rising cost of doing business in Oregon, our company is forced to shift operations to states like Idaho and Montana, where the cost to produce lumber products is 5 to 7% less than in Oregon," Miller added.
You may recognize the name of the company especially because it has provided the Christmas tree to Pioneer Courthouse Square for many years.
Stimson Lumber currently operates in Tillamook, Clatskanie and Forest Grove.
